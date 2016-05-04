May 4 Elior Group :

* Conducted the early redemption of its high yield 6.50 pct in may 2020 listed in luxembourg for a total amount of 186 million euro ($213.73 million)

* Announces it has raised an equivalent amount from investors through private placement of seven years