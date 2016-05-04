BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
May 4 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Q3 filmed entertainment segment OIBDA $470 million
* 21st Century Fox reports third quarter total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $1.88 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $7.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.18 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations excluding items
* Cable network programming quarterly segment OIBDA increased 12% to $1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results