May 4 Amdocs Ltd

* Reports Q2 revenue $925.9 million

* Reports Q2 revenue up 0.5 percent sequentially

* Amdocs limited reports quarterly revenue of $926m, at the midpoint of guidance on a constant currency basis

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.63 to $0.71

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $910 million to $950 million

* Q2 revenue $926 million versus i/b/e/s view $925.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $936.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap diluted earnings per share growth towards midpoint of guidance range of 3.5-7.5% year-over-year

* Expects fiscal 2016 revenue growth, on a constant currency basis, slightly below midpoint of guidance range of 2.0-6.0% year-over-year

* Expects fiscal 2016 revenue growth, on a constant currency basis, slightly below midpoint of guidance range of 2.0-6.0% year-over-year

* Sees 2016 reported revenue growth slightly below midpoint of guidance range of 0.5-4.5% year-over-year