BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 General Communication Inc :
* GCI reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $231 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $930 million to $980 million
* Reiterates revenue, adjusted EBITDA, capex guidance for 2016
* Have reached an agreement to sell urban wireless tower and rooftop sites to vertical bridge for approximately $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S