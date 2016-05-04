May 4 General Communication Inc :

* GCI reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $231 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $930 million to $980 million

* Reiterates revenue, adjusted EBITDA, capex guidance for 2016

* Have reached an agreement to sell urban wireless tower and rooftop sites to vertical bridge for approximately $90 million