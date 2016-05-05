May 5Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Announced on Wednesday results of Helsinn's Phase IIb trial with elsiglutide for prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in colorectal cancer patients

* Elsiglutide reduced the incidence of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in colorectal cancer patients receiving 5-FU based chemotherapy regimens, but not enough to meet the primary endpoint for statistical significance

* The top-line results from the elsiglutide Phase IIb trial have no effect on Zealand's financial guidance for 2016

