May 5Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Announced on Wednesday results of Helsinn's Phase IIb trial with elsiglutide for
prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in colorectal cancer patients
* Elsiglutide reduced the incidence of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in colorectal cancer
patients receiving 5-FU based chemotherapy regimens, but not enough to meet the primary endpoint
for statistical significance
* The top-line results from the elsiglutide Phase IIb trial have no effect on Zealand's
financial guidance for 2016
