May 5 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Says gross win rose 7.6 percent to 38.1 million euros ($43.77 million) in the first quarter, total amounts staked increased by 26.3 percent to 251.7 million euros

* Says earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 37.1 percent to 4.6 million euros

* Says confirms 2016 outlook for EBITDA to drop 10-15 percent year-on-year, due to the increase in betting tax in the Czech Republic, online handling fee abolishment in Slovakia and continuing investments