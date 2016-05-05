TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 90.66 bln rupees

May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee