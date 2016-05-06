BRIEF-CLX Communications sets new financial targets
* TARGET IS THAT NET DEBT OVER TIME SHALL BE BELOW TWO TIMES ADJUSTED EBITDA
May 6 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 6.1 million zlotys ($1.6 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss was 581,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 738,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
