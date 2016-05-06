BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
(Corrects Q1 net loss to 4.2 mln euros, EBITDA to 1.6 mln euros, turnover to 37.4 mln euros.)
May 6 Sonae Capital SGPS SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 net loss 4.2 million euros ($4.8 million) versus loss 2.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 1.6 million euros versus 3.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 turnover 37.4 million euros versus 39.0 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end of March of 146.1 million euros versus 149.2 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: