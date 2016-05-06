BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Said on Thursday that it decided to start works on a division of the company
* The division will be carried out by transfer of the company's fashion segment to a newly established acquiring company
* As a result of the division, all current shareholders of Esotiq & Henderson will receive newly issued shares of the acquiring company
* The number of shares of the acquiring company to be received by shareholders will be equal to the number of Esotiq & Henderson shares already held
* Plans to list the acquiring company on NewConnect market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)