May 6 Esotiq & Henderson SA

* Said on Thursday that it decided to start works on a division of the company

* The division will be carried out by transfer of the company's fashion segment to a newly established acquiring company

* As a result of the division, all current shareholders of Esotiq & Henderson will receive newly issued shares of the acquiring company

* The number of shares of the acquiring company to be received by shareholders will be equal to the number of Esotiq & Henderson shares already held

* Plans to list the acquiring company on NewConnect market

