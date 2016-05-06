BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Indykpol SA :
* Reports a leakage of ammonia in its production plant in Olsztyn, Poland
* All workers have been evacuated, 28 people with respiratory problems have been taken to hospital
* The ammonia leakage has not spread outside of the production plant and there is no danger for the environment and local community
* Once the production area has been ventilated, production will be resumed
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)