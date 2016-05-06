BRIEF-Cegid Group Q1 EBITDA up at EUR 23.5 mln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PLAN TO TRANSFORM INTO A SOCIETAS EUROPAEA ("SE")
May 6 Transtema Group AB :
* Acquires 100 pct stake in WinCore AB with its wholly owned subsidiary WinCore Finans AB
* WinCore AB is a technology company, WinCore Finans AB offers financial services
* Sellers of WinCore AB are Jonas Gaverby, CEO of the company, and Mattias Hantin
* Purchase price amounts to 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.47 million) and is to be paid on date of possession, May 27
* Purchase price consists of 10 million crowns in cash and 10 million in newly issued shares in Transtema Group
* Shares are issued at a price based on 10 day volume-weighted trading price preceding May 27, but maximum 17 crowns per share
Source text: bit.ly/1VMul3W
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.1131 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PLAN TO TRANSFORM INTO A SOCIETAS EUROPAEA ("SE")
MELBOURNE, May 19 U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management on Friday said it would make a commitment to editorial independence if it succeeded in its A$2.76 billion ($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd.