May 6 Intesa Sanpaolo says in slides:

* bank will contribute 845 mln euros to Atlante fund, of which around 300 mln euros have already been paid

* impact of Atlante contribution on CET 1 ratio will be up to 20 basis points

* sale of Setefi will have impact on CET 1 ratio of around 35 basis points Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)