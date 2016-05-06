BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
May 6 Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel Publ AB :
* Sells brand LO Smith to The Absolut Company for 1 million euros ($1.14 million)
* Funds will be used for Cefour's continued expansion and sales work
* Cash consideration will be paid July 1, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1STPNhC Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: