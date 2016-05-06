May 6 Kazkommertsbank :

* Says Kenges Hamitovich Rakishev, holder of 344,129,532 common shares of Kazkommertsbank, extends offer to other shareholders of the bank to sell their shares of the bank for a price of 211.4978 tenge ($0.6322) per one common share and for 79 tenge per one preferred share

* Holders of global depository receipts with the shares of the bank as underlying assets (GDR) may participate in this offer as well

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 334.5600 tenge) (Gdynia Newsroom)