May 6 Intesa Sanpaolo:

* CFO Stefano Del Punta says bank to take significant amount of new TLTRO funds, it "will be in the double-digits"

* CEO Carlo Messina says new tax on deferred tax assets to have negligible impact for the bank, "close to zero"

* Monte dei Paschi said on Thursday it plans to take around 20 bln euros at the next TLTRO

