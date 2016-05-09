May 9 Agile Content SA :
* Said on Monday that it entered into agreement with UUX
Holding Company Ltd to buy Over-The-Top-Networks business
through acquisition of 100 percent of the companies Over The Top
Networks International Inc, Over The Top Networks SA and Over
The Top Networks Iberica SL
* Says transaction is valued at $7.9 million plus a variable
fee, dependant on achieving of certain financial variables in FY
2016
* Says payment in cash ($5 million) and by capital increase
through credit compensation and new shares issue
