May 9 Tetra Technologies Inc :
* Tetra technologies Inc announces first-quarter 2016
results
* Q1 2016 revenue declined 34.3 percent from Q4 as result of
36 percent fall in North American rig count
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $169.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $204.7
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $1.11
* Says forecast for full year 2016 adjusted free cash flow
is a range of $30 to $50 million
* Recorded $116.9 million of impairments and other charges,
primarily for our compression and production testing divisions
in Q1
