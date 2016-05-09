May 9 Transtema Group AB :
* Said on Friday, acquired 100 pct shares in BearCom AB, IT and service provider offering
its services to customers throughout Sweden
* Sellers of BearCom AB were Olev Lilleste, Erik Beckeman and Christer Brattlöf
* Purchase price amounted to about 7.9 million Swedish crowns ($971,267.69) to be paid on
date of possession, May 27
* Purchase price consisted of 5.7 million crowns in cash, 1.8 million crowns in newly issued
shares in Transtema Group AB and 376,000 crowns in options
* Shares were issued at a price based on 10 day volume-weighted trading price preceding May
27, but maximum 17 crowns per share
Source text: bit.ly/1TOqwYj
($1 = 8.1337 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)