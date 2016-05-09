BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
May 9 Abelco AB :
* Board of subsidiary Abelco Nordic AB has in the district court in Uddevalla requested that the company be declared bankrupt
Source text: bit.ly/1Okaz87 Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders