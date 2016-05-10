UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi :
* Reported on Monday that Q1 net profit of 63.1 million lira ($21.46 million)versus 63.7 million lira year ago
* Loans and receivables at the end of Q1 at 19.0 billion lira Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9401 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner