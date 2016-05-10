UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Doradcy24 SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 1.5 million zlotys ($385,300) versus 880,400 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 90,500 zlotys versus 68,500 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8927 zlotys)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner