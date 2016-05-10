UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Qrf CVA :
* Reported on Monday fair Value of the real estate portfolio of 217.11 million euros ($247.03 million) at 31 March 2016 versus 218.8 million euros at 30 Dec. 2015
* Stable Occupancy rate of 98.43 pct
* Debt ratio decreases to 48.74 pct at 31 March 2016 (compared to 49.27 pct at 30 Dec. 2015)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner