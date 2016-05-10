May 10 Grafton Group Plc
* says positive about the prospects for the group, and sees
the recent trends in the group's markets in Ireland and the
Netherlands to be sustained
* says uncertainty about Brexit referendum 'appears to be
having a bearing on current activity levels'
* says UK market softened in april following a good first
quarter 'which may reflect current market uncertainties'; April
revenue adversely affected by lower demand for seasonal outdoor
products
* sees continuing growth momentum in Ireland and improving
conditions in the Netherlands
* revenue for the four months to 30 april 2016 increased by
13.2 per cent to £790 million (four months to april 2015: £698m)
and by 11.9 per cent in constant currency
Further company coverage: