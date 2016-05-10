May 10 Grafton Group Plc

* says positive about the prospects for the group, and sees the recent trends in the group's markets in Ireland and the Netherlands to be sustained

* says uncertainty about Brexit referendum 'appears to be having a bearing on current activity levels'

* says UK market softened in april following a good first quarter 'which may reflect current market uncertainties'; April revenue adversely affected by lower demand for seasonal outdoor products

* sees continuing growth momentum in Ireland and improving conditions in the Netherlands

* revenue for the four months to 30 april 2016 increased by 13.2 per cent to £790 million (four months to april 2015: £698m) and by 11.9 per cent in constant currency Further company coverage: