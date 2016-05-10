UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 10 IAI SA :
* Reported estimated April 2016 revenue at about 1.5 million zlotys ($385,400)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8916 zlotys)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, May 16 A group that took credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones.