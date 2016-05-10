May 10 Moberg Pharma AB

* Q1 revenue MSEK 69.5 (73.2)

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) MSEK 0.5 (14.9)

* Reuters poll: Moberg Pharma Q1 sales were seen at SEK 74.3 million, EBIT at SEK 9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)