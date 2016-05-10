BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Moberg Pharma AB
* Q1 revenue MSEK 69.5 (73.2)
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) MSEK 0.5 (14.9)
* Reuters poll: Moberg Pharma Q1 sales were seen at SEK 74.3 million, EBIT at SEK 9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect