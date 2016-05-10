UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Private Equity Managers SA (PEM) :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 10.5 million zlotys ($2.7 million) versus 25.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 5.2 million zlotys versus 21.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 4.6 million zlotys versus 20.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8933 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner