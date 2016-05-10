BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
May 10 Petrolinvest SA :
* Said on Monday that Gdansk's court handed over to the company a motion for the company's bankruptcy with liquidation of assets filed by Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) on Jan. 4
* Court decided on May 4 to secure assets of Petrolinvest by the appointment of a temporary court supervisor
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan