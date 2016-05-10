BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 DIVISO Grupo Financiero SA :
* Said on Monday shareholder Andean Equity Financial Ltd has increased its stake in the company to 49 percent from 45.86 percent
* Said shareholder NCF Consultores SA has decreased participation in the company to 8.51 percent from 11.65 percent
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.