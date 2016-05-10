BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe SA :
Said on Monday it has signed a deal to manage a five-star hotel of 207 rooms located in Monterrey, Mexico
Hotel will be managed as Krystal Monterrey
Owner of the hotel will carry out improvements for around 50 million Mexican pesos ($2.75 million) to meet Krystal brand standards
Source text: bit.ly/1OdYMxg
Further company coverage:
($1 = 18.1520 Mexican pesos)
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada