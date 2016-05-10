UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Balder :
* Q1 net profit 775 million Swedish crowns ($95.08 million) versus 435 million crowns year ago
* Q1 rental income 1.26 billion crowns versus 685 million crowns year ago
* Q1 profit from property management before tax attributable to parent company shareholders 468 million crowns versus 323 million crowns year ago
* Q1 profit from property management before tax 562 million crowns versus 323 million crowns year ago
* Expects to complete about 500 apartments during H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1507 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: