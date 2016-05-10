Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
May 10 Saniona AB :
* Says has participated in the formation of Initiator Pharma A/S (Initiator Pharma), company focused on developing drugs for treatment of erectile dysfunction
* Owns 60 pct of Initiator Pharma, which has subsequently acquired three noncore programs from Saniona A/S
* Management of Initiator Pharma plans to apply for a public listing at AktieTorget in Sweden
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: