BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 America Movil SAB de CV :
* Said on Monday it has signed agreement to buy, through its unit America Movil Peru SAC, from Metsanco Limited two Peruvian companies Olo del Peru SAC and TVS Wireless SAC
* Olo and TVS are operators of telecommunications services in Peru and have radio spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band



Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC