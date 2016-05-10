May 10 America Movil SAB de CV :

* Said on Monday it has signed agreement to buy, through its unit America Movil Peru SAC, from Metsanco Limited two Peruvian companies Olo del Peru SAC and TVS Wireless SAC

* Olo and TVS are operators of telecommunications services in Peru and have radio spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band

