BRIEF-Shengjing Bank says elected Zhang Qiyang as chairman
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 New Equity Venture International AB :
* Says has increased its shareholding in Mobilåtervinning i Sverige AB by 40,000 shares
* Following acquisition of shares, NEVI Group owns 341,677 shares (capital and votes), which corresponds to 39.88 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1T1syWn Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities