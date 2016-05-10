Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
May 10 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :
* Says has signed contract with company Alligator Bioscience AB regarding cooperation on future treatment strategies for tumor diseases
MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market