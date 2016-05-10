BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Mobil Loyalty Holding AB :
* Launches direct sales via auction with two newspapers - Vasa Bladet and Österbottens Tidning
* Auction is expected to have a trade value of 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($527,717.44)
* Mobile Loyalty's fee for an auction is between 8-12 pct of the value of sales
Source text: bit.ly/1qbgwy7

($1 = 8.1483 Swedish crowns)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma