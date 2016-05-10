May 10 Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* Says decided to approve Tatneft application for acquisition 36.401348171 pct voting shares of Bank Zenit

* Together with shares held by its unit Tatneft Oil AG, Tatneft to have 51 pct of Bank Zenit voting shares Source text: bit.ly/1Npksqg

(Gdynia Newsroom)