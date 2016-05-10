May 10 Unicredit Spa CEO Federico Ghizzoni tells an analyst conference call:

* No capital increase is foreseen

* Possible capital-boosting measures include disposals

* Bank has contributed 300 mln euros to Atlante fund so far

* If Atlante firepower remains at current level of 4.25 billion euros, capital impact for UniCredit would be 16 basis points

