BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Apple to launch new mobile app
* TheStreet partners with Apple to launch a new mobile app Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Unicredit Spa CEO Federico Ghizzoni tells an analyst conference call:
* No capital increase is foreseen
* Possible capital-boosting measures include disposals
* Bank has contributed 300 mln euros to Atlante fund so far
* If Atlante firepower remains at current level of 4.25 billion euros, capital impact for UniCredit would be 16 basis points
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* TheStreet partners with Apple to launch a new mobile app Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says will not affect monetary policy (Adds c.bank governor comments)