May 10 Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Pegas nonwovens says reconsidering its decision regarding the installation location of its new production line

* Pegas says reconsidering whether the new production line will be installed in Egypt or Czech Republic

* Pegas says decision whether to relocate planned line to Czech Republic from Egypt should be taken by the board of directors in June

* Pegas says reasons to reconsider include demand structure and product mix developments

