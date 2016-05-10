May 10 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* Pegas nonwovens says reconsidering its decision regarding
the installation location of its new production line
* Pegas says reconsidering whether the new production line
will be installed in Egypt or Czech Republic
* Pegas says decision whether to relocate planned line to
Czech Republic from Egypt should be taken by the board of
directors in June
* Pegas says reasons to reconsider include demand structure
and product mix developments
