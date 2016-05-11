BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
May 11Biofrontera AG :
* Received unconditional FDA approval for marketing in the US for its prescription drug Ameluz in combination the PDT-lamp BF-RhodoLED for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of mild to moderate actinic keratoses on face and the scalp
* FDA has not requested any post-approval obligations
Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members