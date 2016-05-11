May 11Biofrontera AG :

* Received unconditional FDA approval for marketing in the US for its prescription drug Ameluz in combination the PDT-lamp BF-RhodoLED for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of mild to moderate actinic keratoses on face and the scalp

* FDA has not requested any post-approval obligations

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)