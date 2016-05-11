BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Vantage Development SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 23.2 million zlotys ($6.0 million) versus 10.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 2.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 525,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 1.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8828 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
