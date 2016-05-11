BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share
May 11Photocat A/S :
* Said on Tuesday NOxOFF brand secured project on Tobacco city site in Soeborg close to Copenhagen
* The order size is about 10.000 sqm of pavement stone with the NOxOFF system from Photocat
* The supply of the material will start end of Q2 to early Q3 2016
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer