BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA (PKM Duda) :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 337.8 million zlotys ($87.01 million)versus 352.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 2.0 million zlotys versus 6.4 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8824 zlotys)
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer