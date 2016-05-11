May 11 Solutions 30 SE :

* Announced on Tuesday the acquisition of 50 pct of the capital of Belgian company Janssens Field Services, with the option to acquire the balance of the capital within two years

* Janssens Field Services is offers a range of technical services for telecom operators, utilities, IT solutions integrators, hardware manufacturers and security companies

