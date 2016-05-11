BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 turnover of 20.6 million euros ($23.45 million) versus 26.7 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit of 0.4 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.