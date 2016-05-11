BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Pernod Ricard SA :
* Said on Tuesday it completed a 600 million euro ($683.2 million) 10-year bond issue
* Coupon: 1.50 pct
* Reoffer price: 99.871 pct
* Margin over reference swap mid-rate: +100 basis points
Source text: bit.ly/1URE0VC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.