BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Prime Car Management SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue at 126.0 million zlotys ($32.46 million) versus 134.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 9.3 million zlotys versus 11.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8821 zlotys)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.