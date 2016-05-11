BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 839.2 million lira ($284.79 million) versus 770.9 million lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 156.4 million lira versus loss of 209.8 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9467 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer