BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share
May 11 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :
* Reports Q1 revenue at 59.2 million zlotys ($15.3 million) versus 62.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 345,000 zlotys versus 823,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8765 zlotys)
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer