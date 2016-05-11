BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Net Holding AS :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 73.3 million lira ($24.92 million) versus 73.3 million lira year ago
* Q1 net loss of 20.7 million lira versus loss of 38.8 million lira year ago
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer